Lewis posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound and an assist across 30 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Wisconsin.

Lewis looked impressive in this game, and while the Squadron fell to the Herd in this one, he still led the team in scoring while also looking efficient from the field. Lewis has spent most of the season in the G League, averaging 15.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game across eight outings.