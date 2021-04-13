Lewis scored 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go along with three assists, one rebound and one steal across 15 minutes in Monday's win over the Kings.

Lewis didn't see a minutes bump despite the absence of Lonzo Ball (hip), as the team instead opted to keep Eric Bledsoe as the point guard with the starting unit. However, Lewis delivered scoring and assists in his limited time and was also a +14 as compared to Bledsoe's -7. Even so, Lewis is likely to remain in a depth role as the team pushes to earn a spot in the play-in games to reach the playoffs.