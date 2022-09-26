Lewis (knee) isn't cleared for 5-on-5 work ahead of training camp, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Lewis underwent surgery in December last year to repair a torn ACL and a Grade 2 MCL sprain of his right knee. It's unclear if he's in danger of missing the start of the regular season, which begins Oct. 19, but it sounds like he still has a few steps to clear before being ready for game action.