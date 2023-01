Lewis notched 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.

Lewis has been assigned to the G League after seeing limited minutes with the Pelicans in the NBA, and he continues to build his confidence after suffering an ACL injury last year. This was his regular-season debut with the Squadron and should remain a starter with Birmingham as long as he's healthy.