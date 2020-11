Lewis was selected by the Pelicans with the 13th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old had an impressive sophomore season at Alabama, averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers with 45.9/80.2/36.6 shooting splits. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pelicans intend to keep Lewis, which is notable given the plethora of established point guards (Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe and George Hill) already on the roster.