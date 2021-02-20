Lewis was held scoreless (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt) with four assists in Friday's loss to the Suns.

The rookie missed all four of his three-point attempts and was held without a point for the first time since Jan. 21, when he played just two minutes off the bench. Nonetheless, Lewis has solidified himself as the Pels' backup point guard of late, averaging 19.4 minutes over his last eight games. Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has averaged just 8.6 minutes per game, while picking up three DNP-CDs, in that span.