Lewis concluded his third season averaging 4.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.4 minutes per game across 25 appearances.

Lewis started the season in the G League as he made his way back from a knee injury that ended his second season, and bounced between the G League and New Orleans' main roster throughout the season. The third-year pro had a solid stretch of games in February and March, where he was featured in 18 out of 25 games before falling out of the rotation once again to close the season. Despite flashing some upside, Lewis remains on the fringe of the rotation and it's hard to see him making his way into a significant role without major changes to the roster.