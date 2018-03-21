Pelicans' Larry Drew: Scores six points in Tuesday's win
Drew had six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two assists, and one rebound in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 win over the Mavericks.
Drew scored his first points for the Pelicans, this after going scoreless in his first two appearances. He had only seen 10 minutes combined versus the Rockets and Celtics on Saturday and Sunday, but with Jrue Holiday (illness) sidelined, Drew was called upon to play a bigger role. The team is back in action on Wednesday versus the Pacers and Thursday versus the Lakers, and Drew would stand to benefit if Holiday's illness lingers.
