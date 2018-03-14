Drew will sign a 10-day contract with the Pelicans, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.

Drew has spent the bulk of the year with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he holds averages of 11.7 points, 7.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. The 28-year-old is expected to finalize his contract Thursday, so at this point it's unclear whether he'll be available off the bench for the evening's matchup with the Spurs in San Antonio.