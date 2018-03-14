Pelicans' Larry Drew: Signing 10-day with Pelicans
Drew will sign a 10-day contract with the Pelicans, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.
Drew has spent the bulk of the year with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he holds averages of 11.7 points, 7.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. The 28-year-old is expected to finalize his contract Thursday, so at this point it's unclear whether he'll be available off the bench for the evening's matchup with the Spurs in San Antonio.
More News
-
Larry Drew: Member of 2018 NBA G League USA Roster•
-
76ers' Larry Drew: Signing 10-day contract with 76ers•
-
Larry Drew: Waived by Heat•
-
Heat's Larry Drew: Signs training camp deal with Heat•
-
Larry Drew: Signs contract with Lithuanian team•
-
Pelicans' Larry Drew: Signed summer league deal with Pelicans•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...