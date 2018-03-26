Drew will sign a second 10-day contract with the Pelicans.

Drew played just a minor role for the duration of his first 10-day deal with the Pelicans, averaging 3.0 points and 1.2 assists across 9.8 minutes. However, he did see his most extensive action of the season Saturday against the Rockets with Rajon Rondo (wrist) sitting out, notching nine points, three assists and one rebound across 19 minutes. With Rondo questionable going into Tuesday's contest, Drew could be in line for increased minutes once again off the bench now that he's been re-upped to another 10-day contract. That said, he's still not someone to target in fantasy leagues.