Nance agreed to a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension with the Pelicans on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Nance compiled 7.3 points and 4.3 boards over 20.2 minutes per game in his nine appearances with the Pelicans last season after a trade sent him to the club in February. He is now locked in with the team through 2024-25 and appears set for a key bench role again this season.