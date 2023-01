Nance logged 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to the Heat.

Nance was one of six Pelicans players to score in double figures Sunday, posting a season-high-tying mark in steals while leading the bench in rebounds and assists. Nance recorded his first double-digit scoring total since scoring 13 points Dec. 15, having scored 10 or more points with five or more rebounds on 12 occasions.