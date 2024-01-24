Nance finished with 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 153-124 win over the Jazz.

Nance scored in double figures for the fourth time in the last six games Tuesday, and he came within two rebounds of a double-double in the blowout win. Over 11 appearances this month, he's averaged 8.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game.