Nance (ribs) tallied nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, five steals and one block across 25 minutes in Thursday's 112-105 win over the Jazz.

Though Nance had missed the Pelicans' previous 13 games with a right rib fracture, he ended up seeing his most minutes of the season in his return and came through with what was probably his best fantasy line of the campaign. He finished a team-best plus-16 during his time on the court and ended up cutting into starting center Jonas Valanciunas' playing time (23 minutes) as a result. Nance often proved to be a better fit alongside Zion Williamson than Jonas Valanciunas on the rare occasions last season all three were available, so it wouldn't be surprising if Nance ended up working his way into a near-even timeshare at center with Valanciunas.