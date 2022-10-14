Nance is available for Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Nance has been dealing with foot soreness that kept him out of Wednesday's exhibition, but he'll return to action during Friday's preseason finale. If healthy, the athletic big man could carve out a solid depth role behind Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, especially with Jaxson Hayes (elbow) expected to miss the start of the regular season.
