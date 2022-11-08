Nance (knee) avoided a major injury during Monday's game against the Pacers and may be able to play as soon as Wednesday against the Bulls, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.
There was initial concern that Nance suffered an ACL or meniscus injury, but testing in the locker room during Monday's game ruled those out. More tests will presumably be done Tuesday and Wednesday with the hopes the big man can get back on the court against the Bulls.
