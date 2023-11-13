The Pelicans announced Monday that Nance has been diagnosed with a right rib fracture and will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days.

Nance played single-digit minutes for the first time this season during Sunday's loss to the Mavericks, and his injury helps explain his decreased role. The 30-year-old will now be forced to miss at least a week and a half, which could lead to an uptick in minutes for Cody Zeller and Naji Marshall. Nance came off the bench in his first 10 appearances of the season and averaged 3.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game.