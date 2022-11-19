Nance produced 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Celtics.

Nance led the Pelicans second unit in scoring along with a team-high rebounding mark, notching his seventh game of the season with at least 10 points and five rebounds. Nance has scored in double figures eight times for New Orleans this year.