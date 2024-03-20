Nance registered 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 104-91 win over Brooklyn.

It's only the second double-double of the season for Nance, with the other coming Dec. 31 against the Lakers. The 31-year-old big has begun seeing a bigger role in the New Orleans frontcourt in March, however -- he's played at least 27 minutes in four of his last five games, averaging 8.4 points, 5.0 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 25.8 minutes a contest during that stretch while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor. If that workload holds up, he might put himself back on the fantasy radar.