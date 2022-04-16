Nance finished Friday's 105-101 win over the Clippers with 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes.

Nance was efficient from the field en route to 14 points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, notching his first double-double of the campaign. The Clippers came out of halftime sporting a small-ball lineup, and after the Pelicans coughed up their double-digit lead, they adjusted by essentially benching Jonas Valanciunas and running with Nance as the primary center. Nance's versatility countered the Clippers' small-ball lineup perfectly, but Valanciunas will likely return to his usual role during the first-round matchup against the Suns.