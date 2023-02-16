Nance (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Nance was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday with soreness in his left groin and will end up missing the contest. Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes figure to see the majority of backup center action behind Jonas Valanciunas. Nance's next chance to play will come against the Raptors on Feb. 23.
