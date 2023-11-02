Nance provided nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Thunder.

Nance dealt with an ankle injury during the preseason and has ramped up his playing time over the first four games of the regular season. The 30-year-old has secured at least five rebounds in every matchup, but Wednesday's performance was one of his best of the young season, as he played over 20 minutes while racking up multiple steals for the first time this year. Nance averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game over 65 appearances last year, so his playing time may remain around where it was Wednesday.