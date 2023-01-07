Nance (shoulder) recorded zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and one block across 21 minutes in Friday's 108-102 loss to the Nets.

Nance was back in action after a four-game absence, but the lack of production on the offensive end rendered his return a rather uneventful one. Now that he's healthy again, the 30-year-old may see a slight uptick in playing time while Zion Williamson (hamstring) is sidelined, though Naji Marshall and Jaxson Hayes seem more likely to benefit from Williamson's absence.