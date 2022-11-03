Nance notched 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Nance appeared to find some extra motivation against the team with which he began his NBA career, as he registered an excellent all-around stat line that included a season-best four thefts. The forward posted a two-point, 1-for-5 dud against Phoenix on Oct. 28, but he's rebounded with two strong performances during which he's gone 12-for-17 from the field while averaging 13.0 points, 8.5 boards, 4.0 dimes and 2.5 steals. Nance's versatility gives him low-end fantasy relevance, but he's been inconsistent on a game-to-game basis.