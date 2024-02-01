Nance provided zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 victory over the Rockets.

Nance was a non-factor in the win, scoring fewer than five points for the fourth time in the past six games. While he does have a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, Nance typically struggles to play more than about 20 minutes on any given night. Outside of deeper formats, he should be viewed as nothing more than a streaming consideration.