Nance (knee) is a game-time decision but Coach Willie Green is optimistic he will play Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Nance's status will be determined based on how he feels pre-game, after missing the Pelicans most recent contest due to left knee soreness. His return could result in Naji Marshall receiving less run.
