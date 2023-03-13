Nance (ankle) played eight minutes and finished with two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds in Sunday's 127-110 win over Portland.

Playing for the first time since Feb. 25 after missing the previous six games with a left ankle sprain, Nance received his second-fewest minutes of the season. Considering that Nance racked up three fouls during his limited time on the court before the game devolved into a blowout by the end of the third quarter, head coach Willie Green likely made a deliberate choice to restrict the big man's minutes. Nance should see his playing time pick up in future games, but he'll likely need a consistent 25-plus-minute role before he re-emerges as a pickup in most 12-team leagues.