Nance finished Monday's 132-112 win over the Wizards with six points (3-6 FG), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes.

After missing last game (shoulder), Nance returned with some better production compared to his previous game. He only took six shots in 25 minutes of action, but he added solid value with his rebounding and defensive stats. If he can get back to these kinds of minutes, the veteran forward provides great stream potential at the very least.