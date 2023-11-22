Nance (ribs) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Nance has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday after missing the previous four games with a right rib fracture. Nance will likely continue to serve as New Orleans' backup center behind Jonas Valanciunas.
