Nance (undisclosed) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus San Antonio.

After leaving Wednesday's contest against Orlando early due to an undisclosed injury, Nance is available Friday. The 30-year-old forward is averaging 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

