Nance (undisclosed) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus San Antonio.
After leaving Wednesday's contest against Orlando early due to an undisclosed injury, Nance is available Friday. The 30-year-old forward is averaging 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Sustains injury Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Logs 33 minutes off bench•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Double-double off bench Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Not listed on injury report•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Won't play against Portland•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Makes strong impression•