Nance (ankle) said Friday that he'll be ready for the Pelicans' regular-season opener against the Grizzlies on Oct. 25.

Nance didn't suit up this preseason due to a left ankle injury but has returned to practice. It appears that the Pelicans were just being cautious with the veteran big man so that he could be ready for the regular season. Nance is expected to be New Orleans' backup center behind Jonas Valanciunas.