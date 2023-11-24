Nance (ribs) played 12 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Kings, scoring four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and adding four rebounds and one steal.

Nance was back in action after missing the Pelicans' previous four games with a right rib fracture. He saw only limited run as New Orleans' backup center and will likely struggle to crack 20 minutes in most games so long as Jonas Valanciunas stays healthy and avoids foul trouble.