Nance went back to the locker room during Wednesday's Game 2 against the Thunder with what seems to be a right leg issue, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Nance exited the contest late in the third inning and went back to the Pelicans locker room. While he's absent, Jonas Valanciunas could see more of the center work while Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels could slide into larger roles. Nance should be considered questionable to return.