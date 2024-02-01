Nance is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Spurs due to left ankle soreness.
Nance is in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 26 on Friday due to a sore left ankle. If Nance is ruled out, Cody Zeller and Naji Marshall would be candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Fails to score in 15 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Approaches double-double in win•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Top rebounder in near double-double•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Strong two-way effort•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Brings defensive stats in return•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Says he'll play Thursday•