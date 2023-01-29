Nance closed with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 28 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Wizards.

Nance saw a few extra minutes in the loss, a result of Jonas Valanciunas being ejected in the second quarter. Despite the uptick in playing time, Nance failed to bring the goods, continuing what has been a rough couple of weeks. After establishing a solid role alongside Zion Williamson (hamstring) earlier in the season, Nance has since been shuffled down the rotation. His production could increase when Williamson returns but until that point, he is better suited for deeper formats.