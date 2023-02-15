Nance is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers due to left groin soreness.
Nance was a late addition to the injury report and is in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 7. If he is ruled out, Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes would be candidates to work their way back into the rotation as backups behind Jonas Valanciunas.
More News
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Returns to bench•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Records another double-double•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Records double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Increased role Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: All-around showing off bench•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Non-factor in Monday's loss•