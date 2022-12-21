Head coach Willie Green said Nance (Achilles) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but the big man's availability for Thursday's matchup against the Spurs remains to be determined, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Nance was sidelined for Monday's loss to Milwaukee due to soreness in his Achilles, but it appears the issue isn't too severe. However, the reserve big man could be sidelined for at least one more contest. Further clarity on the situation will likely be available when the Pelicans' release their next injury report, which should occur sometime Wednesday afternoon.