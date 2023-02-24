Nance recorded three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Raptors.

Nance returned after missing the final game prior to the break but failed to deliver anything of note. With Zion Williamson (hamstring) likely to miss at least another few weeks, Nance's ceiling is going to be capped moving forward. He can still have limited value in certain builds but in terms of overall appeal, he should be viewed as more of a streamer in nine-category formats.