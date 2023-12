Nance (ribs) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Nance aggravated his right rib fracture in late November and was expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. While he'll likely remain sidelined Tuesday, it appears the backup big man could return closer to the front end of his timetable, barring a setback. Following Tuesday's contest, the Pelicans play two more times this week, Thursday versus Utah and Sunday against the Lakers.