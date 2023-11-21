Nance (ribs) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Nance was diagnosed with a right rib fracture Nov. 13 but returned to practice Tuesday and may be able to suit up Wednesday. Before suffering the injury, Nance played at least 15 minutes in nine straight games to start the season, averaging 4.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game during that stretch.