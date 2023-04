Nance is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Play-In matchup against the Thunder due to left ankle soreness.

Per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com, Nance was able to practice Tuesday, but New Orleans continues to monitor his injury. If he's unable to suit up, Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes and Naji Marshall would be candidates for increased roles behind Herbert Jones and Jonas Valanciunas in the Pelicans' frontcourt.