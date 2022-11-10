Nance (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against Portland.

A hyperextended left knee kept Nance out of Wednesday night's win over the Bulls, but the injury is not considered overly serious, and there's hope that he'll be able to play in the second leg of the back-to-back. Prior to the injury, Nance had been playing well, averaging 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals over his previous four contests (27.5 MPG).