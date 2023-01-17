Nance supplied four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Monday's 113-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

Nance continues to play limited minutes, logging fewer than 21 minutes for the third straight game. He has struggled to build any momentum since returning from injury, sitting outside the top 250 over the past two weeks. We saw him putting up 12-team value earlier in the season but really struggles when Zion Williamson (hamstring) isn't on the floor. Until Williamson returns, Nance is unlikely to be anything more than a possible stream candidate.