Nance posted two points (1-2 FG), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 14 minutes during Friday's 114-112 loss to Houston.

Nance barely troubled the scorers, continuing what has been a rough six-week period. He is well outside the top 250 over the past month, falling well off the radar, even in slightly deeper leagues. He is someone to keep an eye on given what he can do, even in limited minutes, although based on what we have seen recently, an uptick in production seems unlikely.