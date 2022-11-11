Nane (knee) will take the floor against the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Nance has been dealing with a left knee hyperextension and was waiting to see how his knee would react during pre-game warmups before being officially designated as active. Nance will slide into his usual role as backup center for Thursday.
