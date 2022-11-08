Nance (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

As expected, Nance avoided a major injury and has a chance to suit up Wednesday after leaving Monday's game against the Pacers with a knee injury. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and the big man is being listed with a left knee hyperextension. Nance is expected to receive treatment leading up to the game, but it wouldn't be surprising to see New Orleans err on the side of caution and hold him out for at least one contest to prevent further injury.