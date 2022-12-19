Nance (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Bucks.
Nance was initially deemed doubtful due to right Achilles soreness, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. In his stead, Jaxson Hayes, Willy Hernangomez and Naji Marshall are candidates for increased roles behind Jonas Valanciunas.
More News
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Teases double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Provides another huge line vs. Suns•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Solid all around in win•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Questionable Wednesday•