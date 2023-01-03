Nance (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Houston.

Head coach Willie Green said earlier Tuesday that Nance would "probably" miss Wednesday's game due to neck injury, and the team's official injury report later in the day confirmed that notion, though he's now being listed with right shoulder soreness. With Zion Williamson (hamstring) also out, Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes and others in the frontcourt should be in store for increased minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets.