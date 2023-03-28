Nance posted two points (1-1 FG) and three rebounds in 11 minutes during Monday's 124-90 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Nance played his fewest minutes since his return from a six-game injury absence in mid-March and played 15 or fewer minutes for a fifth straight game. It's unclear if the Pelicans are opting to work the versatile big man back up to speed, or if Nance is simply just not playing well enough to carve out the role he had earlier in the campaign. Either way, fantasy managers can safely ignore Nance while he's operating in his current role.