Nance (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports.

Nance was helped to the locker room during Saturday's loss to the Knicks, and he was spotted on crutches after the game. Unsurprisingly, he'll be out for an extended period. In his absence, with Zion Williamson (hamstring) also out, Naji Marshall, Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy and Jaxson Hayes are all candidates to see more action.